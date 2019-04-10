Kellie Harper introduced as Tennessee women’s basketball coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The University of Tennessee women's basketball team has a new head coach leading the squad, and it's someone who's pretty familiar with how the Vols program works.

Kellie Harper was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Lady Volunteers. Harper not only graduated from Tennessee, but she also played under the legendary Pat Summitt.

During her introduction, Harper looked back on her time playing in Knoxville, and she knows that playing under Summitt was truly the best preparation for this job.

"I also hope that Pat Summitt is smiling down today. I think about her often. I'm not here to try to be Pat Summitt, I'm here to be Kellie, who learned from Pat Summitt," Harper said. "So I do understand the gravity of this position and I am humbled I am honored and I am ready."