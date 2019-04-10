Huntsville’s Earth Day celebration set for April 20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Earth Day is coming up and you and your family are once again invited to celebrate with Huntsville’s Operation Green Team!

Each year, the Green Team hosts Keep America Beautiful’s Earth Day.

Located at Hays Nature Preserve on the banks of the Flint River, Earth Day attracts more than 12,000 attendees. In 2019, Earth Day will be celebrated on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This family-friendly event is a free festival aimed to provide activities and information that celebrates our Earth and the many ways communities around the globe work together for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The global observation of Earth Day on April 20 is now in its 48th year.