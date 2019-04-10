× Decatur Utilities urges customers to “hang up” on scammers

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities says scammers are at it again in their community.

Someone is calling customers claiming to be from Decatur Utilities. The caller claims the customer is past due on their bill and demands payment over the phone.

Decatur Utilities has asked that we remind everyone that they do not and will not demand payment over the phone. Their employees will not ask for a customer’s credit or debit card, nor do they demand payment by pre-paid cards.

The utility company wants you to hang up the phone immediately, then call Decatur Utilities at 256-552-1400. They hope you will report the scam attempt, and you can also confirm the status of your account.