FLORENCE, Ala. - The UNA football team could be getting a new home on campus, as the idea of building a new stadium for the Lions is being considered.

According to our news parter AL.com, possible designs and locations for the stadium were discussed last week at a student government meeting.

The stadium would also house university soccer teams and host other events.

Athletics director, Mark Linder, says the University isn't anywhere close to announcing plans and there's no price tag yet.