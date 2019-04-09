× Town Madison development is rising from the dirt, fueled by Trash Pandas stadium

MADISON, Ala. – Over $300 million worth of projects is currently under construction on 560 acres of land at Town Madison.

That includes the Trash Pandas baseball stadium. Developers describe the stadium as a “steroid shot” for the rest of the development. The faster it comes up, the faster everything else starts coming together.

And the stadium is finally rising from the dirt.

Along with the stadium, what is visible from I-565 and Zierdt Road is the construction of The Station at Town Madison, a luxury apartment complex, which will consist of 274 units and a resort-style pool. These are the first signs of tangible progress being made in a development that is bigger than you might think.

“Infrastructure on these projects takes a while,” said lead developer Joey Ceci. “The good news is once it starts, it doesn’t stop.”

There are also a lot of new roads coming with the development, but the biggest piece of that puzzle is the interstate interchange.

“This phase will be completed by the end of the summer, and people will be driving on it,” Ceci said. “The second phase, the bridge sections, those will kick off in about six weeks.”

Developers say Town Madison is a perfect example of how large developments have changed. They’re no longer anchored around giant department stores, but instead are anchored around experiential gathering places.

“The center of attention. That’s really what the Trash Pandas and the stadium is going to be,” Ceci said. “Not only on the night they have baseball, but the nights they don’t have baseball. It’s gonna be a great place to come and visit, open to the community.”