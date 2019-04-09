× Three correctional officers injured in Alabama prisons within 24 hours

ELMORE, Ala. – Late Sunday night and early Monday morning, inmates attacked and injured three correctional officers at two different state correctional facilities.

In the first incident, ADOC told WHNT News 19 prison officials reported an assault and injured officer around 11:30 pm Sunday. The officer, who was injured with a makeshift weapon, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and was later released.

Authorities stated several inmates have been identified as suspects in the assault.

The second incident occurred around 5 am Monday.

Officials said an inmate punched two officers while under escort. Both officers were treated for their injuries and released. Officers regained control of the situation without further incident.

ADOC is investigating both incidents.