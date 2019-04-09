Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball coaching update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee basketball program and their coaching staff has been the talk of the country recently for both the men's and women's teams.

Rick Barnes will remain at the helm of the men's team after turning down an offer from UCLA; reports say the Bruins' offer would be giving Barnes $5 million per year, but Tennessee athletics director Phillip Fulmer confirmed that Barnes decided to stay with the Vols.

However, the women's team is getting a new coach. Kellie Harper, a Tennessee grad who played for Pat Summitt, will be returning to Knoxville as the new head coach of the Lady Vols.

Harper comes to Tennessee after six years of leading the Missouri State Lady Bears.