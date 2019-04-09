Sitting too long causes health problems, regardless of how much you work out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Instead of sitting, you may want to think about getting out of your chair.

It turns out Alabama is in the top ten for states who sit the most. According to fitness experts, sitting for more than a half hour begins to slow down a person's metabolism. Sitting for more than 10 hours a day puts a person at risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and even cancer.

You might sit a lot at work, but be active otherwise. Experts say that won't protect you from these health problems.

"Sitting is an independent risk factor so practically, what that means, you could train for a marathon, but if you sit for more than ten hours a day you're still going to have a higher risk of getting those health problems," said Kevin Ready, manager of the Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall Wellness Center.

Health professionals recommend using desks that can adjust to allow people to stand. If that's not an option they recommend taking short breaks every half hour to take a few steps around the office.