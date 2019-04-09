× Rainsville state senator sponsoring bill to require Alabama schools to recite pledge of allegiance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A bill requiring Alabama schools to recite the pledge of allegiance is scheduled for a committee hearing on Wednesday, April 10 and the bill’s sponsor is from the Tennessee Valley.

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, from Rainsville, introduced House Bill 339 last Wednesday, April 3. The bill would shift authority over the pledge away from the state school board, and require each school to start the day with the pledge by state law.

Currently, the Alabama Board of Education says schools must allow students attending public kindergarten, primary, and secondary schools the opportunity to recite the pledge every day.

However, Ledbetter told our news partners at AL.com one of his grandchildren’s schools wasn’t reciting it each day.

As is the case now, students would not be required to recite the pledge.