Nick Saban speaks on players leaving early for NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was asked about the look of his team this spring so far with so many underclassmen departing for the NFL draft.

Saban says leaving early is the culture and the trend now, but he thinks some players have been smarter than others on making that call because often times the players miss out on a higher draft pick by leaving early.

"I'm all for every one of our guys who went out for the draft. I'm gonna do everything I can do to try to get them drafted as high as they can get drafted," Saban said. "Not just our players there's a significant amount of players that are not making good business decisions about what they do and yeah it affects our team but our team turns over more quickly we just have to have more better young guys that can go out there and learn how to play and provide depth to the team."

Saban didn't mention any names when answering this question, but Ronnie Harrison seems to think that part of his former coach's comment was about him and he wasn't too pleased about it.