MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Madison Toles was reported missing Monday, April 8. Madison has braces and was last seen wearing a white -shirt and blue jeans.  Madison could be local or attempting to travel to Texas where she has family connections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan County Dispatch at 256-301-1174.