× Madison ranked #1 suburb in Alabama

MADISON, Ala. – The city of Madison has a big reason to celebrate.

Madison was voted as one as the best areas to live in Alabama according to Niche’s 2019 list of best suburbs in Alabama. The city was also ranked as the number one suburb to raise a family in Alabama and best suburb to buy a house, according to Niche’s list.

The best suburbs to live in the U.S. are based on crime rates, schools available, cost of living, job/career opportunities, and local amenities. Read more about how the suburbs are ranked here.

Madison and Limestone Counties were two North Alabama counties with suburbs that made Niche’s list.

Here are Niche’s top 25 suburbs in Alabama:

1. Madison in Madison County: Population 47,079

2. Homewood in Jefferson County: Population 25,678

3. Hoover in Jefferson and Shelby counties: Population 84,150

4. Vestavia Hills in Jefferson County: Population 34,003

5. Mountain Brook in Jefferson County: Population 20,438

6. Indian Springs Village in Shelby County: Population 2,578

7. Meadowbrook in Shelby County: Population 9,115

8. Helena in Shelby County: Population 17,928

9. Pelham in Shelby County: Population 22,941

10. Fairhope in Baldwin County: Population 19,561

11. Calera in Shelby County: Population 13,216

12. Point Clear in Baldwin County: Population 2,761

13. Brook Highland in Shelby County: Population 6,748

14. Alabaster in Shelby County: Population 32,567

15. Chelsea in Shelby County: Population 12,199

16. Daphne in Baldwin County: Population 24,685

17. Spanish Fort in Baldwin County: Population 8,017

18. Athens in Limestone County: Population 24,735

19. Orange Beach in Baldwin County: Population 5,826

20. Trussville in Jefferson County: Population 21,145

21. Harvest in Madison County: Population 5,839

22. Pike Road in Montgomery County: Population 8,417

23. Moores Mill in Madison County: Population 6,695

24. Brantleyville in Shelby County: Population 1,015

25. Meridianville in Madison County: Population 6,371

[Complete list]