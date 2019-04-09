× Huntsville voted best affordable place to live by U.S. News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsvillians, be proud.

U.S. News named Huntsville the best affordable place to live in 2019 throughout the United States. Huntsville offers an above-average annual salary and lower living costs that has the Rocket City ranked as number one out of the top 25 places, according to U.S. News.

This is the second year Huntsville has earned this title.

“Huntsville is the most affordable place to live out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for the second year in a row. An above-average median annual salary and low cost of living mean Huntsville residents are keeping more money in their pockets to devote to other things. Just 19.3% of the median household income in Huntsville goes toward housing costs,” wrote U.S. News.

Best Places 2019 Rank: 11

Metro Population: 444,908

Median Annual Salary: $53,600

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 19.3%

For a complete list of cities, click here.