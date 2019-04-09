× Huntsville auto dealer convicted of odometer fraud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal jury convicted a Huntsville man last week on multiple counts of rolling back odometers on vehicles that he sold.

Randy Eugene Greene, 62, was convicted of 11 counts of tampering with vehicle odometers and three counts of bank fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Greene was accused of rolling back odometers at vehicles sold at his business, RJ’s Auto Sales on South Memorial Parkway, between October 2014 and November 2016. In one case, he rolled back an odometer more than 218,000 miles, prosecutors said. The amount of mileage he rolled back averaged more than 122,000, they said.

Greene was ordered to pay $28,000 to Redstone Federal Credit Union, which financed three of the vehicles sold.

Greene faces a maximum of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of odometer tampering, and up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 17.

Prosecutors said anyone who bought a vehicle from RJ’s Auto Sales in the last five year and believes they are a victim of odometer fraud should contact the U.S. Secret Service at 256-922-5408.