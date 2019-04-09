× Governor Ivey to make ‘major economic development announcement’ in Athens on Wednesday

ATHENS, Ala. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will be in north Alabama on Wednesday.

She will be at the Athens Municipal Building for a 2:00 announcement. Information on the announcement is limited at this time, but the governor’s office says she will make a “major economic development announcement.”

WHNT News 19 will be there for the announcement. We plan to live stream the news conference through the WHNT News 19 app (available for iPhone and android) and Facebook page.