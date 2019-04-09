Fleetwood Mac cancels Jazz Fest, other dates due to illness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Illness is forcing Fleetwood Mac to cancel a number of appearances, including at the Jazz Fest, where the band had been scheduled as a last-minute replacement for the Rolling Stones.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival tweeted Monday that Fleetwood Mac is postponing four upcoming North American tour dates and can’t make its May 2 Jazz Fest performance because Stevie Nicks is ill.

Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2019

Festival organizers announced last week that Fleetwood Mac would replace the Stones, which is postponing its No Filter Tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. That tour was scheduled for April 20.

Jazz Fest organizers announced later Monday that Widespread Panic would replace Fleetwood Mac.