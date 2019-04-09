× Father of Blossomwood student who took gun to school sentenced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man whose son took a loaded gun to school and accidentally fired it in a school bathroom was sentenced to more than two years in prison Monday.

Letroy Cole Jr., 41, was sentenced in federal court to 26 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Cole’s son, a second-grade student at Blossomwood Elementary School, took Cole’s 32-caliber pistol to school last September and shot himself in the hand while showing it to a friend in a school bathroom.

Cole pleaded guilty in November to a federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.