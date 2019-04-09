Family hopes sharing their story prevents future fatal crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - It has been six months since a Limestone County man was hit and killed by a drunk driver. The family is still coping with the sudden loss of 37-year old Jason Reed, and they have a message they would like to share with the community.

Zehner Road is a two-lane road in Limestone County that intersects the busy Highway 72. In the middle of the afternoon, it's quiet. The only sound is a lawn mower cutting some of the first signs of spring.

But six months ago, the drone of emergency vehicles filled the street. Jason Reed was killed by a drunk driver.

"Every day you cry. Some little memory makes you think of him and ..." Jason Reed's sister, Kimberley Wood trailed off.

She says it's a loss the family will never get over.

"I call it the before-the-wreck and after-the-wreck because we had such a different life before the wreck," she explained.

"He had a good wife, and two good kids, and had all his property paid for," Reed's brother, Bob Reed said.

Jason Reed was born on the first day of spring. And his sister says his birthday matched his personality.

"Sun shining, smiling, always happy," are the words she used to describe his demeanor.

He loved his nieces and nephews and was known for being supportive.

"He was my first go-to, and our whole family's rock is gone," Reed's niece, Patrisha Compton said.

The family continues to honor Jason Reed's memory. Wednesday night, they are holding a candlelight vigil for him at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens.

"We're going to do a moment of silence at 8:24. That was the time of the wreck," Wood said.

They keep sharing Jason's story to show people the impact of drinking and driving.

"This doesn't need to happen to another family," Compton said.

They hope they can save someone else's life.

"If we stop one accident from happening, then Jason's life meant something," Wood said.

So another family doesn't have to go through the pain of a life taken much too soon.

The vigil will begin at 8 p.m. It is open to anyone who would like to attend.

Wood says Jason Reed's step-daughter was in the car with him. She was airlifted to the hospital and required surgery. The family is still working to pay for funeral expenses.

Here is a link to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.