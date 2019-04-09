Ex-Trump aide who sued over exposé joins firm in Alabama

Sims founded conservative political blog Yellowhammer, which has become a statewide news website. He took a leave of absence from it in 2016 to serve as an adviser to Trump’s campaign, and followed him to the White House.

He sued Trump in February, accusing the government of trying to illegally penalize him after he wrote “Team of Vipers,” a book portraying an unflattering experience in the West Wing.

Sims says he’s thrilled to join Telegraph Creative.