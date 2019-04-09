Enjoy an evening of furry friends and cocktails for a good cause

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Celebrate Thirsty Thursday with your favorite four-legged friends.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society, SiP, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are joining forces for an evening of dog-friendly fun. GHHS Animal Advocates will be at SiP from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th. to teach the community about the GHHS Animal Advocate program.

There will be adoptable pets parading around the SiP patio with weather permitting and the organization promises three surprises.

Tito’s based cocktails will be available with 20% of the proceeds going to Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

This event is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Vodka for Dog People.