Deputies patrol tornado-damaged areas in Marshall County in force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Crews are clearing debris from the Monday morning tornado that hit Marshall County.

While crews are at it -- and when they're not -- Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies are out in those areas in force.

Tuesday morning piles of debris from the side of the road were tossed into the back of heavy-duty trucks. That debris is what the Monday morning tornado left behind in Marshall County.

Mount Olive Road saw damage. Highpoint Road was another area where twisted metal and mangled trees are a common sight. Another common sight: Marshall County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles.

"We're trying to keep more deputies in the area, particularly at night," Lt. Willie Orr said, "To ensure what items these people still have are still there whenever they're able to come back home."

They're patrolling all of the damaged areas in force, from the Guntersville city limits to the Nixon Chapel area.

"Last night we had extra patrols, we had extra deputies on the road, aside from the shift that was working," Orr explained.

The idea is to stop looters and maintain a presence, which in and of itself is a deterrent to folks who don't have good intentions.

Deputies will continue this heavy presence in all of the damaged areas until everything is back up and running.

If anyone notices anything unusual or suspicious, call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.