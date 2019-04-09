× Man killed in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. – The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is handling a shooting that left a man dead in Courtland Tuesday afternoon.

Someone shot and killed a man around 2:40 p.m. on Water Street near Alabama Avenue, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Courtland police called the sheriff’s office to investigate the shooting.

Authorities haven’t released the person’s name or what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said a person involved in the shooting is related to a sheriff’s office employee, so the Alabama Bureau of Investigation was called to handle the case.

CORRECTION: In its initial news release, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office erroneously stated Courtland police were involved in the shooting. The story above was changed to correct the error after the sheriff’s office clarified officers were not involved.