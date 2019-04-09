× Auburn’s Jared Harper declares for NBA draft

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn guard Jared Harper will forgo his senior season on the Plains and enter the NBA draft.

Harper posted on Twitter Tuesday that he had decided not to play his senior year at Auburn.

“With the support from our coaching staff and my family, I have decided to chase my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” he wrote.

Harper averaged 13.5 points per game during three seasons at Auburn and had 11 points in Auburn’s loss to Virginia in their Final Four semifinal game.