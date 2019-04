Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -Alabama guard, Diante Wood, who red-shirted last season has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Anniston native played his high school ball at Sacred Heart Catholic and was the runner-up for the 2018 Alabama Mr. Basketball award.

Wood was the 49th-best shooting guard and 221st-best overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.