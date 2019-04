Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama baseball senior Sam Finnerty was selected as the SEC co-pitcher of the week.

Finnerty recorded his first career complete game shutout on Friday, April 5 to open the Tide's series with South Carolina.

The right-hander did not issue a walk and struck out five using only 79 pitches for his team-leading fifth win of the year. The game shutout was the Tide's first since may of last year.