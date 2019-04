Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama football program has announced a home and home series with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2032 and 2033.

The two teams will meet in Norman for the first year on September 11, 2032, and they'll face off in Tuscaloosa for the second on September 10.

This is the fourth home and home series that the Crimson Tide has announced in the past year.