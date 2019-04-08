× Virginia edges Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime thriller for NCAA title MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Virginia edges Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime thriller for NCAA title, an epic comeback from a historic upset 1 year ago. FINAL: Hoos win the #NationalChampionship with an 85-77 overtime win over 3-seed Texas Tech! 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/aHDUWgEbLF — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) April 9, 2019 Hunter for 3⃣! Virginia up 75-73 over Texas Tech, 1:51 OT #NationalChampionship🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/kvB0dxrp44 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) April 9, 2019 Hoos leading Texas Tech 65-64 with 1:31 to play. #NationalChampionship🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/owi302jDEA — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) April 9, 2019