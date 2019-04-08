Village of Promise in Huntsville offering free summer reading program to children in Pre-K through 8th grade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As the school year winds down and summer approaches, Village of Promise is continuing to meet the needs of children and families in distressed, high-poverty neighborhoods.

The Village of Promise summer program runs from June 11- July 19. It's a free 6-week integrated reading program for children in Pre-K through 8th grade. The program uses the CDF Integrated Reading Curriculum (IRC) which includes, carefully chosen, developmentally appropriate, and culturally relevant books and hands-on enrichment activities.

The goal is to promote an environment that supports students in having a love for reading and believing in their ability to make a difference in their families, schools, communities, country, and world with hope, education, and action.

Other programs the non-profit is using to change the lives of Huntsville families include:

Infant University

A nine class course that covers infant, child, and mother health care, immunizations, safety, health hazards, and other subjects for parents/expectant parents of children ages 0 to 3

Family Connections

A two-generation family literacy program which promotes strengthening the family unit through Parent Time workshops, Parent and Child Time Together (PACT), Family Mentoring and Family Service Learning Components.

Promise Preparatory Pre-K3

A quality early learning program for 3-year-old children that uses the HighScopes Curriculum to ensure that all students are developmentally and academically 'Kindergarten Ready' by age 5.

Alabama First Class Pre-K4

A nationally recognized Pre-K program a part of the Alabama Office of School Readiness. First Class Pre-K provides effective, high-quality early childhood experiences that prepare children for school success and lifelong learning.

Character Counts

Before school Bible class program designed to instill character and spiritual development in elementary school-aged children. Students are taught and mentored by volunteers from various churches in the community.

College Success

A one-on-one mentoring program for first-generation college students. Each student is paired with a mentor who provides curriculum counseling, career counseling, and interview training.

Adult Education Program

Provides instruction and coursework for non-high school degreed adults preparing to take the General Equivalency Diploma (GED) exam, English as Second Language, and Ready to Work Certification.

For more information about these programs or the other work being done by Village of Promise, visit www.villagepromise.com or call (256) 536-8052.