Stuffed sandwiches recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

J&J Snack Foods Handheld Corp, a North Carolina company, is recalling 56,578 pounds of Bremer stuffed sandwich products as they may contain extraneous materials such as semi-transparent plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

These products were produced on February 19th and 20th of 2019 and are the 9-oz. carton packages of Bremer Classic Pepperoni Pizza and Classic Ham & Cheese Hot Stuffed Sandwiches that were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Recalled products:

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

The products have the establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection

[PDF LABELS]

There have been no reports of injuries or illness due to the consumption of these products however, anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have these products are encouraged not to consume them and to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.