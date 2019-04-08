× Sparkman Middle makes ‘passing moves’ in video pumping up students for testing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – With state testing underway, students at one Madison County school got a little encouragement in the form of a music video.

Sparkman Middle School Assistant Principal Kristen Bell put on a wig and sunglasses for a parody version of the hit Cardi B. song “Bodak Yellow.”

“We don’t fail now/We make passing moves,” Bell rapped in the video.

Students and other Sparkman Middle staff were featured in the video.