Sparkman Middle makes ‘passing moves’ in video pumping up students for testing

Posted 1:42 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:43PM, April 8, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – With state testing underway, students at one Madison County school got a little encouragement in the form of a music video.

Sparkman Middle School Assistant Principal Kristen Bell put on a wig and sunglasses for a parody version of the hit Cardi B. song “Bodak Yellow.”

“We don’t fail now/We make passing moves,” Bell rapped in the video.

Students and other Sparkman Middle staff were featured in the video.

