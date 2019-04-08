Shakalaka customers voice frustrations over business’ sudden closure and lack of refunds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- After nearly five years in Huntsville, the area's first trampoline arena is closing. Shakalaka posted to its Facebook page that Sunday was the last day of operation.

The way they’ve handled the closure has customers frustrated and disappointed.

“I saw it, and I couldn’t believe it," said customer Beverly Lay. "I called them immediately and I didn’t get an answer.”

For customers who had paid money for gift cards and party reservations, their fear is that money is simply lost.

"I was disappointed that we wouldn't get to use these [coupons]," said customer Lindsey Jordan. "But you're also sad at the same time that a business is having to close, for whatever reason."

One customer told WHNT News 19 on Facebook that they put down $245 for a party reservation. They messaged the business, and Shakalaka replied saying they would send a refund by Sunday night. The refund never came, and now no one from the business is replying.

Customers also say more than a same-day notice would have been helpful, as well.

"My family probably could have made an opportunity this past weekend to go in if we'd had a little bit of advanced notice," Jordan said.

Another local trampoline park, Altitude, wants the community to know they agree it's an unfortunate situation and they want to help. Any customer who booked a party with Shakalaka can bring their confirmation sheet to Altitude, book a party there, and will get a 15 percent discount with their grand total.

WHNT News 19 has been making calls to Shakalaka's corporate office all day, but no one has answered. When our reporter went to Shakalaka, there was management inside, but no one that was willing to answer questions, and we were asked to leave the property.