Preliminary report: EF-1 tornado causes extensive damage in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Birmingham show an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph hit the Blount County area Monday morning.

SURVEY UPDATE 👈🏼 ***This is preliminary information as the survey is still ongoing! An EF-1 tornado with at least 90 mph winds has been confirmed in Blountsville, AL in Blount County. #alwx pic.twitter.com/VuetTo9uqb — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) April 8, 2019

Residents in Bluntsville and Brooksville are picking up the pieces left behind by the storm. Parts of Highway79 were closed about a mile south of the intersection of 79 and 278. As the cleanup continues, what we’ve seen is a true effort in teamwork and community.

Damage in Blount Cointy, This is a barn that was severely damaged in the storm. I just spoke with Sheriff Moon who says there was another barn and home badly damaged lucky no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/W1WY5eBJIC — Alex Stokes (@AlexStokesWHNT) April 8, 2019

Crews were hard at work clearing debris and fixing roofs. The Blount County sheriff and Blount County EMA say two barns and a home were badly damaged. Fortunately, they say no one was injured.

“As I go to open the door, I hear a piece of metal coming and all I do is this and I have my truck keys in my finger like this and I just duck. My truck keys go flying and I just hog-tailed back to the truck and rode it out back in the truck,” described Blount County resident Alex Martin.

Terri Bullard moved to the area three years ago from Florida. She said she has never experienced a tornado.

“I’d like to get a storm shelter,” she said. She added hurricanes are nothing compared to what she experienced.

There was a lot of damage from the storm, but the community says they’re just glad everyone is ok.

As of Monday afternoon, the NWS is still surveying the storm.