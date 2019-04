Many across the valley experience heavy rain and strong wind on Monday morning.

WHNT News 19 received reports of damage in Marshall County.

There were tornado warnings in Marshall, DeKalb, Blount, and Jackson Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The photos above were taken near Walmart in Guntersville.

Damage from High Point in Marshall County #valleywx from Earl Mitchell #alwx pic.twitter.com/GJoiQ5NdOZ — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) April 8, 2019

More damage from High Point Road between High Point and Hyatt in Marshall County via Earl Mitchell #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/P4pnSIJwLJ — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) April 8, 2019

Damage from High Point in Marshall County #valleywx from Earl Mitchell #alwx pic.twitter.com/GJoiQ5NdOZ — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) April 8, 2019

More from High Point Road in Marshall Co. via Earl Mitchell. No injuries reported in this tornado so far #valleywx pic.twitter.com/cVHfmBi2ao — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) April 8, 2019

Send in your weather photos at photo@whnt.com.