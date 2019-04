NWS Confirms Tornadoes In Blount and Marshall Counties Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Blount County Monday Morning, April 8th. The storm produced a tornado for around 10 minutes from 5:45am to 5:53am just south of Brooksville. The tornado produced winds up to 90 mph, before dissipating just before it moved north into Marshall County.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has also confirmed another EF-1 tornado developed within that same storm cell over Guntersville, about 20 minutes after the original tornado in Blount County  ended. The NWS has estimated winds of 90-100 mph in the Marshall County tornado.

The survey for both tornadoes are below in full: