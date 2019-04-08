North Alabama Red Cross looking for blood donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The North Alabama Red Cross is needing more blood donors. They are hosting a Donor Room Blood Drive this week along with the 'Sound the Alarm' campaign.

Earlier this year, the American Red Cross issued a blood emergency, meaning there isn't enough blood to supply those who need it. The Donor Room Blood Drive is helping to meet this need at a local level.

One donor gives platelets about every two weeks. He says if you're able, it's your responsibility because some people can't give.

"If you're able to donate, I think it's your duty to do it," says Brett Addington. "Because if you ever find yourself in a situation where you need platelets or blood... It's people like you who can fill that void and help people."

The campaign is being held from April 6 to April 13 at the Red Cross’s Huntsville Blood Donation Center located at 1015 Airport Road, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Blood donors who want to participate can pre-register for a time slot online at https://www.redcrossblood.org.