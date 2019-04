× Madison man arrested for string of vehicle burglaries

MADISON, Ala. – Police have arrested a Madison man for multiple vehicle burglaries.

Madison Police said Teanthony Rayshawn Murrell, 22, was arrested Tuesday.

Murrell was booked into the Madison County Jail on nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering into an automobile and six counts of fourth-degree theft of property.

His bond was set at $48,000.