LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are asking if anyone has seen an Athens man who went missing two weeks ago.

The family of James Woodrow Jarrett, 54, of Athens, said he hasn’t been seen since March 25.

Jarrett is believed to be driving a white 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 extended cab truck with Alabama tag 44FH597.

Anyone who’s seen him is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.