Kira Lewis Jr. announces he will stay at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Hazel Green native and Alabama basketball star, Kira Lewis Jr., announced he has officially decided to stay at the University of Alabama and play under new head coach Nate Oats.

Lewis entered the NCAA transfer portal after Avery Johnson was removed as Alabama's head coach, but Lewis tweeted out a message Monday evening thanking the coaches that have recruited him since entering the portal, but after a lot of thought and prayer he has decided to stay with the Crimson Tide.

Lewis is the second player that Oats has been able to pull out of the portal after John Petty also decided to stay with the Tide.