Huntsville Hospital NICU reunion brings patients back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children hosted a celebration Saturday for former patients born in 2017.

During their time in the NICU, families from across North Alabama develop bonds with each other. These friendships often continue even after their time in the NICU.

The yearly reunion for former patients is a way for these families to reunite with the staff that cared for them.

"When they were with us, they were sick some of them were very early and very premature so we love seeing them come back thriving and healthy. we love reconnecting with the families. you know, we form bonds with the families as well, many of them are with us for months on end," said NICU Clinical Manager Tara Eslick.

The reunion was held at Matrix Gym and gave the little ones room to run and play. Awards were given for smallest and biggest babies born during the year.