FLORENCE, Ala. – Police were asking drivers to be careful in the area of an oil spill on Veterans Drive Monday morning.

Police said around 11 a.m. there was a spill in the areas of Veterans Drive from Industry Street to Cox Creek Parkway, and part of the intersection at Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway.

Police asked drivers to slow down in those areas.