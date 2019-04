× Authorities search for teen who drove off with mom’s vehicle

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away in Cullman County.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says Sunni Hope of Vinemont took her mother’s 2010 Chevrolet Traverse with AL Tag#25FP578 and has not been seen or heard from since early Sunday morning.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Ryan Hogeland at (256) 734-0342.