Another round of strong storms possible this afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of severe storms in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for Monday afternoon and evening; our primary threats today will come from hail and high winds from individual thunderstorms, but there is a chance that a few rotating storms could produce tornadoes.

Storm damage in Marshall County from Monday morning’s storm

What time?

The risk of severe storms begins around noon with some isolated storms developing around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. These will be scattered and disorganized (here and there – not widespread).

A more organized batch of severe storms develop in Mississippi between 3 PM and 4 PM Monday and move eastward into The Shoals through early evening.

The greater risk of severe storms appears to be in Northeast Mississippi and northwestern Alabama this afternoon and evening. Here’s an example of the futurecast simulated radar that we’re looking at to determine approximate timing today:

