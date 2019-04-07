YOUR PHOTOS: Sunday storms bring heavy rain, stong winds and hail to the Tennessee Valley

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Many across north Alabama experienced heavy rain and even hail Sunday afternoon and evening during thunderstorms.

Updrafts within thunderstorms moving through Cullman, Morgan and Madison counties strengthened, allowing large hail to develop and fall east of I-65.

Although the thunderstorms were isolated in nature, they were potent enough to produce severe-size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter or greater.

Viewers from Madison, Morgan and Marshall County shared their photos and videos of storms moving through the area. Below are their reports.

