Police chase ends in wreck, Memorial Parkway closed early Sunday morning

Posted 5:12 am, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50AM, April 7, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A portion of Memorial Parkway was closed Sunday morning.

Huntsville Police told WHNT News 19 they were chasing a suspicious vehicle northbound on the Parkway early Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed into a second vehicle, and the second vehicle then slid into a Huntsville Police vehicle.

As of 5:30 a.m., one lane was open northbound as police continue to investigate.

Police said the driver of the suspicious vehicle nearly drowned after jumping off the Parkway into a nearby creek.

The police officer involved was uninjured. The driver of the second vehicle and driver of the suspicious vehicle were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

