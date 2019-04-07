Police chase ends in wreck, Memorial Parkway closed early Sunday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A portion of Memorial Parkway was closed Sunday morning.
Huntsville Police told WHNT News 19 they were chasing a suspicious vehicle northbound on the Parkway early Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed into a second vehicle, and the second vehicle then slid into a Huntsville Police vehicle.
As of 5:30 a.m., one lane was open northbound as police continue to investigate.
Police said the driver of the suspicious vehicle nearly drowned after jumping off the Parkway into a nearby creek.
The police officer involved was uninjured. The driver of the second vehicle and driver of the suspicious vehicle were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
34.730369 -86.586104