UNA considers football stadium

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) The University of North Alabama is considering building a new stadium for its football team.

The Times Daily reports possible designs and locations were discussed last week at a student government meeting.

The stadium would also house university soccer teams and host other events.

The university is considering relocating from Braly Stadium, owned by the Florence school district.

Plans call for a 10,000 to 12,000 seat stadium, to be financed by student fees and private donations. Full-time students could pay $240 to $360 a year.

The stadium could be built on a current field used for soccer games and football practices. Another site could be at a former hospital’s location.

Athletics Director Mark Linder says the university isn’t “anywhere close” to announcing plans. He says there’s no price tag yet.