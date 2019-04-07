× Parkway Place Mall hosting sensory-friendly Easter Bunny event Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Today, Sunday, April 7, the Parkway Place Mall is hosting a free sensory-friendly Easter Bunny event for children with special needs.

Bunny cares will be from 9-11 a.m.

The event is in partnership with Autism Speaks and the Riley Center-dedicated to providing solutions for individuals across the spectrum and their families.

Children of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Sensory boxes will be provided for children waiting and refreshments will be provided.

Families are encouraged to register in advance as space is limited.