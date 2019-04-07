New outpatient addiction recovery program coming to North Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Addiction and overdoses are becoming more prevalent across the country. Starting this week, a new addiction recovery program is being offered in North Alabama.

His Way Recovery Center opened its doors in 2007 to help men fighting to overcome addiction.

"This is a very real problem, said His Way Program Director Jeremy Mitchell. "Overdosing has now beat out car wrecks for ways to die."

Right now, it's a resident program that lasts six months to a year. Soon, His Way is launching a new program to hopefully reach more people.

"We're about to kick off our new non-resident program. The name of it is the Rediscovery Program. It is going to be a focus on moral recognition therapy, bible studies, and potentially counseling as needed," says Mitchell.

Mitchell explains that moral recognition therapy is the evidence-based program for the state of Alabama in dealing with drug addiction.

"It drastically reduces recidivism rates. We offer that program in order to give people who have issues with the core system opportunities, to take care of their troubles and become productive members of society," says Mitchell

Rediscovery will start Tuesday, April 9th and will meet weekly. Mitchell wants anyone who might be struggling and on the fence about getting help to know about the program.

"It will not be wasted time," says Mitchell.

He says the reality of addiction is grim, but there is hope.

"The reality is that people are dying and there are people around here that are willing to wake up in the morning, put their shoes on and go to work to try to help," says Mitchell.

Rediscovery will be held at the Saving Way Thrift Store on University Drive. For more information visit the His Way Center website or call them at 256-859-7377.