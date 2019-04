× Moulton woman killed in single vehicle wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — State troopers confirm a Moulton woman died Sunday from injuries she sustained in a wreck on Alabama Highway 36 Friday night.

Elaine Jackson Buffkin, 70, was critically injured when the vehicle she was a passenger in left the roadway and overturned, according to authorities. Buffkin was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she later died.

The crash continues to be under investigation.