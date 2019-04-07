One Round of Rain Moves Out Sunday Morning, Another Moves In Sunday Night

A cluster of heavy rain showers are lingering early Sunday morning, bringing off and on rain — as well as a few rumbles of thunder — to the Tennessee Valley.

Most of the rain moves out this morning, but clouds will linger for much of the afternoon. Despite the damp start, a few breaks in the clouds plus breezy southerly winds should allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

After the morning rain moves out, we’ll be mainly dry through Sunday afternoon, but only briefly. The next round of heavy rain and showers will move in after sunset and last into Monday morning.

Severe weather potential: The Storm Prediction Center includes the entire Tennessee Valley under a slim risk of a few storms becoming severe Sunday night through Monday:

The broadly-drawn outlook leaves some room for adjustments and refinements as additional model data becomes available through the next 12-24 hours.

A strong spring storm system will move into Alabama from the southwest tonight, but there is some uncertainty as to how far north it will get. The farther north, the more risk there will be for some severe storms around North Alabama andTennessee; the main impacts from the storms would include frequent lightning, damaging winds, and possibly hail.

If the system stays closer to the coast, the impact will be much lower here in North Alabama/Southern Tennessee.

Be aware of the risk, and understand it’s going to rain either way Sunday night and Monday: whether the storms are severe or not.

Total rainfall through the first part of next week will come in around around 1.0” to 1.5” for most of the Tennessee Valley region. A few isolated areas may receive up to 2.0″ to 2.5″ of rain in regions where more robust storms produce heavier downpours.

The week ahead:

We’ll experience a few days of dry weather before more rain and storms return to the Tennessee Valley. For the latest information on the extended day forecast, check the WHNT News 19 forecast discussion.