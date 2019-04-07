Mostly cloudy Sunday morning, afternoon; more storms arrive late Sunday night

A cluster of heavy rain showers are moving through the Southeast through early Sunday morning, bringing off and on showers — as well as a few rumbles of thunder — to the Tennessee Valley

Expect the rain to come an end by sunrise Sunday with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds will linger for much of the afternoon, but enough breaks in the cloud deck as well as breezy southerly winds should allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The dry weather will be short-lived Sunday afternoon and evening as more storms approach from the west Sunday night.

Severe weather potential: The Storm Prediction Center outlines an area where severe storms are possible across the South Sunday night through early Monday morning:

The broadly-drawn outlook leaves some room for adjustments and refinements as additional model data becomes available through the next 12-24 hours.

A strong spring storm system comes east of Texas late Sunday night into Monday, but there is some uncertainty as to how far north it will be. The farther north, the more risk there will be for some severe storms around North Alabama andTennessee; the main impacts from the storms would include frequent lightning, damaging winds, and possibly hail. The closer to the coast, the lesser impact it will have around here.

Be aware of the risk, and understand it’s going to rain either way Sunday night and Monday: whether the storms are severe or not.

Total rainfall through the first part of next week will come in around around 1.0” to 1.5” for most of the Tennessee Valley region. A few isolated areas may receive up to 2.0″ to 2.5″ of rain in regions where more robust storms produce heavier downpours.

The week ahead:

We’ll experience a few days of dry weather before more rain and storms return to the Tennessee Valley. For the latest information on the extended day forecast, check the WHNT News 19 forecast discussion.